VitalStone Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 3,877 MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,877 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,000. MSCI makes up 1.2% of VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MSCI by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,839,566,000 after buying an additional 176,893 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,328,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,404,082,000 after purchasing an additional 25,088 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 7.7% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,624,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $685,172,000 after purchasing an additional 116,521 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 89.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,492,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $629,314,000 after purchasing an additional 703,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,281,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,702,000 after purchasing an additional 13,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on MSCI. Raymond James upped their price objective on MSCI from $539.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $543.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $562.33.

MSCI Price Performance

MSCI traded down $15.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $517.87. The stock had a trading volume of 175,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,559. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $376.41 and a 1-year high of $572.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.78 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $542.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $494.89.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $576.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.53 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.24% and a net margin of 38.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. MSCI’s payout ratio is 51.49%.

Insider Activity at MSCI

In other MSCI news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total transaction of $503,901.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,831,327.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSCI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

Further Reading

