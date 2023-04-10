VitalStone Financial LLC Takes $78,000 Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMC. State Street Corp grew its position in Commercial Metals by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,494,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,997 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 33.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,790,000 after acquiring an additional 409,679 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Commercial Metals by 58.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 767,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,924,000 after acquiring an additional 283,329 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 688.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 315,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,222,000 after acquiring an additional 275,169 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 2,418.9% in the fourth quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 251,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,166,000 after acquiring an additional 241,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

Commercial Metals Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of CMC traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.69. The stock had a trading volume of 129,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,323. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $31.47 and a 52-week high of $58.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.12 and its 200 day moving average is $48.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.40%.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

Featured Stories

