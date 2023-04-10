VR Resources (CVE:VRR) Stock Price Up 3.4%

VR Resources Ltd. (CVE:VRR – Get Rating) shares were up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 84,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 76,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

VR Resources Trading Up 17.2 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.52 million, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.38.

About VR Resources

VR Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral exploration properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for copper, silver, and gold deposits. The company holds interests in the Bonita property that consists of 83 claims in two main blocks covering an area of approximately 686 hectares in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Big Ten project, which consists of 117 claims covering an area of approximately 2,417 acres in Nye County, Nevada; and the Ranoke property consisting of 360 claims in one contiguous block covering 7,400 hectares in northern Ontario.

