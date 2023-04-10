Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,412 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1,519.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,129,341 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,054,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627,286 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,525,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,886 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,883,890,000 after buying an additional 1,832,388 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 34.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $783,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,328 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Walmart by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,399,536 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $357,339,000 after buying an additional 1,104,427 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total value of $275,442,091.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,973,516 shares in the company, valued at $36,020,593,171.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total transaction of $275,442,091.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,973,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,020,593,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $625,756.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,548 shares in the company, valued at $34,834,670.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,053,710 shares of company stock worth $2,982,527,217 over the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walmart Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Tigress Financial raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.34.

WMT traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $150.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,194,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,481,086. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.80 and its 200-day moving average is $142.26. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The firm has a market cap of $405.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

