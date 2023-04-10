Washington University Boosts Stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Washington University raised its position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,120,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,190 shares during the quarter. NU comprises 20.5% of Washington University’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Washington University’s holdings in NU were worth $69,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NU. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of NU during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NU in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of NU in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NU during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NU in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 47.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NU Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of NU stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $4.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,971,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,346,055. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $7.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NU from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on NU from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on NU from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.44.
About NU
Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.
