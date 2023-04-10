Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Paychex (PAYX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Paychex (NASDAQ: PAYX) recently:

4/3/2023 – Paychex had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $105.00 to $109.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/3/2023 – Paychex was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $119.00.

3/30/2023 – Paychex had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $119.00 to $123.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2023 – Paychex had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $119.00 to $122.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Paychex is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/13/2023 – Paychex had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $110.00 to $105.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of PAYX stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $108.53. 219,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,875,186. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.26. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.66 and a fifty-two week high of $141.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Paychex Inc alerts:

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paychex

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.14%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,476,595,000 after purchasing an additional 642,649 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,275,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,397,188,000 after buying an additional 411,556 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Paychex by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,277,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,489,852,000 after buying an additional 107,263 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Paychex by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,228,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,066,503,000 after buying an additional 125,466 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,919,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,345,000 after purchasing an additional 105,504 shares in the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.