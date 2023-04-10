Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Wells Fargo & Company

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE WFC traded up $0.42 on Monday, reaching $38.32. 5,421,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,842,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $144.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.54. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $50.19.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.56.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

