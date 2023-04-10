West Bancorporation Inc. Decreases Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

West Bancorporation Inc. reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,022 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,329 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,709 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,274 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 8,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.15. 2,351,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,969,016. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $53.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $209.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.47 and its 200 day moving average is $47.06.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.