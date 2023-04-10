West Bancorporation Inc. Trims Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

West Bancorporation Inc. lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,308 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in Intel by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 342,649 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its position in Intel by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Intel by 26.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.03.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.35. 9,345,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,335,316. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.49 and a 200 day moving average of $28.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $48.90. The firm has a market cap of $133.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.49%.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,470. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

