Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) PT Lowered to $230.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WTW. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $303.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.15.

Shares of WTW stock traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $234.28. 66,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,496. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $237.35 and a 200 day moving average of $233.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1 year low of $187.89 and a 1 year high of $258.93. The firm has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.75.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.04. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.67 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total transaction of $740,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,981,835. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total value of $740,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,981,835. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $1,269,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,106.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth $1,713,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,203,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,942,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,345,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth about $289,000. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

