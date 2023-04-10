Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.12 Billion

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be bought for about $325.31 or 0.01081522 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and approximately $148.75 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded up 5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped BNB alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Token Profile

Wrapped BNB’s launch date was September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,440,209 tokens. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.