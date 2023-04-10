yearn.finance Price Hits $8,685.50 on Exchanges (YFI)

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 10th. Over the last week, yearn.finance has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One yearn.finance token can now be bought for about $8,685.50 or 0.29303129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. yearn.finance has a market capitalization of $284.78 million and approximately $24.89 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

yearn.finance Profile

yearn.finance’s genesis date was July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,788 tokens. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @iearnfinance. yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance.

yearn.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade yearn.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yearn.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

