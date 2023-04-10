YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Shares Up 4.3%

Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.64 and last traded at $11.64. Approximately 198,042 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,757,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.16.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on YPF Sociedad Anónima in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $5.80 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.28. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.48.

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 11.91%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,582 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 272,941 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,474 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares during the last quarter. 10.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

