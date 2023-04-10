Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Stake Lowered by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 620,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 50,924 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.22% of Yum! Brands worth $79,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 396.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 668.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.81.

YUM stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $131.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,239. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.47. The stock has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $133.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 19.37%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.07%.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,790 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $500,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,596. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total value of $479,557.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,362,249.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,790 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $500,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,449 shares of company stock worth $1,490,088. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

