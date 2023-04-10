Zcash Trading 8.3% Higher This Week (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Over the last seven days, Zcash has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $643.14 million and approximately $31.35 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $39.39 or 0.00131672 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00053913 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00035889 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001262 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000225 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

