42,490 Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Purchased by Diametric Capital LP

Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 42,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.8% of Diametric Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EEM. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, City State Bank grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 686.1% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.70. 12,760,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,679,762. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.27. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $44.88.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

