586 Shares in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Purchased by Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 64.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 148.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after buying an additional 6,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $428.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,368. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $287.82 and a 12 month high of $445.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $421.58 and a 200 day moving average of $378.26.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

