6,658 Shares in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Acquired by RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BN. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at $261,988,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,762,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,070,000. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth about $82,117,000. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth about $39,698,000. Institutional investors own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BN. TheStreet raised Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of BN traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $31.87. The stock had a trading volume of 504,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,029. Brookfield Co. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $56.59. The stock has a market cap of $52.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.14%.

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

