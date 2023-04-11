Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.10.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACCYY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Accor from €30.50 ($33.15) to €31.90 ($34.67) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays upgraded Accor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Accor from €21.00 ($22.83) to €22.00 ($23.91) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Accor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Accor Stock Down 0.7 %

Accor stock opened at $6.53 on Tuesday. Accor has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $6.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.54.

Accor Company Profile

Accor SA engages in the operation and investment in hotel properties. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Services, Hotel Assets, and New Businesses. The Hotel Services segment corresponds to AccorHotels business as a hotel manager and franchisor. The Hotel Assets segment comprises the group’s owned and leased hotels.

