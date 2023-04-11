ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV) Stock Price Down 1.4%

ADVA Optical Networking SE (ETR:ADV – Get Rating) dropped 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as €20.80 ($22.61) and last traded at €21.00 ($22.83). Approximately 29,405 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 238,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at €21.30 ($23.15).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Warburg Research set a €19.00 ($20.65) target price on shares of ADVA Optical Networking in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get ADVA Optical Networking alerts:

ADVA Optical Networking Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €22.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of €21.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.03.

About ADVA Optical Networking

ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ADVA Optical Networking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADVA Optical Networking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.