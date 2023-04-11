AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (AWF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on April 28th

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

NYSE AWF opened at $9.66 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.69. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $10.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,178,841 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $13,180,000 after purchasing an additional 40,480 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 6.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 616,039 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 37,522 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 1.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 344,008 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 173,030 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,271 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 8,857 shares during the last quarter. 25.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

