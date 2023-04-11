Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (ERH) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0729 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:ERH opened at $10.89 on Tuesday. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33.

Get Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 12,121 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $367,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000.

About Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.