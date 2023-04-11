Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock Holdings Lifted by SWS Partners

SWS Partners lifted its position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Ambarella makes up approximately 1.7% of SWS Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. SWS Partners’ holdings in Ambarella were worth $3,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 609.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella stock opened at $71.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.33. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.02 and a 12-month high of $99.86.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Roth Capital downgraded Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Westpark Capital started coverage on Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ambarella in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambarella currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.74.

In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $29,445.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,146. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ambarella news, CFO Brian C. White sold 10,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $811,074.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,390 shares in the company, valued at $798,471.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 358 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $29,445.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,146. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,511 shares of company stock worth $4,044,013. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

