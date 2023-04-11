Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stake Reduced by Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Amgen makes up approximately 4.7% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Narwhal Capital Management raised its stake in Amgen by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 5,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $1.44 on Tuesday, hitting $252.34. The stock had a trading volume of 427,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,948. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $238.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.61. The company has a market cap of $134.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $223.30 and a one year high of $296.67.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.36%.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Cowen lowered their price target on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.44.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

