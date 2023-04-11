Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) PT Lowered to C$3.00

Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ANRGF. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Anaergia from C$7.25 to C$4.75 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Anaergia from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Anaergia from C$17.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Anaergia from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get Anaergia alerts:

Anaergia Trading Up 3.6 %

ANRGF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.40. 66,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,314. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.48 million, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 2.43. Anaergia has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $9.67.

Anaergia Company Profile

Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anaergia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaergia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.