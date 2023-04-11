Analysts Set Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Target Price at $104.33

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.33.

A number of analysts recently commented on BAH shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 71,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,628,000 after acquiring an additional 22,119 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 369,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,141,000 after acquiring an additional 54,702 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 21.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,030,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.8% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 2,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE BAH opened at $96.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.16 and its 200 day moving average is $99.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.60. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $76.60 and a 1 year high of $112.55.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 51.31% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.39%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Stories

