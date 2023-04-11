Analysts Set Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) PT at $21.40

Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.40.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Chegg from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Chegg from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp upgraded Chegg from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Chegg from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $16.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.74 and a 200-day moving average of $21.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.14. Chegg has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $36.03.

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Chegg had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $205.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chegg news, CMO Esther Lem sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $96,102.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 171,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,118. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $63,201.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,322.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Esther Lem sold 5,700 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $96,102.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 171,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,888,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg in the fourth quarter worth $45,304,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chegg during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,444,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Chegg by 757.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,689,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,260 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chegg by 6,630.5% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 861,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,770,000 after purchasing an additional 848,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Chegg in the fourth quarter worth about $17,417,000. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades, and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

