Analysts Set Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target at $86.23

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.00.

Several research firms recently commented on INCY. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $81.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday.

Incyte Price Performance

INCY opened at $73.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 48.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.86. Incyte has a 1 year low of $65.07 and a 1 year high of $86.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

Insider Activity

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $926.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.25 million. Incyte had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Incyte will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $595,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,640,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $595,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,640,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $5,086,433.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,524 shares in the company, valued at $5,806,723.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Incyte

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Incyte in the third quarter worth about $20,554,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Incyte by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 10.1% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 440,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,354,000 after buying an additional 40,400 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Incyte during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,398,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Incyte by 57.2% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 126,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after buying an additional 46,159 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Incyte

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also

