Analysts Set Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target at $86.23

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.00.
Several research firms recently commented on INCY. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $81.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday.
Incyte Price Performance
INCY opened at $73.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 48.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.86. Incyte has a 1 year low of $65.07 and a 1 year high of $86.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.50.
Insider Activity
In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $595,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,640,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $595,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,640,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $5,086,433.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,524 shares in the company, valued at $5,806,723.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Incyte
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Incyte in the third quarter worth about $20,554,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Incyte by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 10.1% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 440,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,354,000 after buying an additional 40,400 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Incyte during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,398,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Incyte by 57.2% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 126,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after buying an additional 46,159 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Incyte
Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
