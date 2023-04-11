Analysts Set International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) PT at $115.47

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.73.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.7% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $92.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of -12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.50 and a 200-day moving average of $98.52. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52-week low of $81.53 and a 52-week high of $135.17.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.88%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.