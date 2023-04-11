Armor Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 11,878 Shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,878 shares during the period. JPMorgan Income ETF comprises 1.8% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 637.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000.

NYSEARCA:JPIE opened at $45.69 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 52 week low of $43.72 and a 52 week high of $48.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.46 and a 200 day moving average of $45.18.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

