Armor Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 431,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,389 shares during the period. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF accounts for 4.2% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Armor Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF worth $6,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 2,039.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 130.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QYLD stock opened at $17.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.42. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $21.04.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This is a boost from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.78%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

