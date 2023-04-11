Armor Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,550 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,877 shares during the quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 332,380,925 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,722,666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518,888 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 43,624.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,970,209 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $503,666,000 after buying an additional 44,867,359 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,246,288 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $314,382,000 after buying an additional 141,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,384,739 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $284,413,000 after buying an additional 668,984 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $16.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.64.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 17.45% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently -117.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ford Motor news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $1,027,784.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,073,257.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,073,257.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $389,760.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 443,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,798,936.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,592 shares of company stock worth $1,740,843 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.