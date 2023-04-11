Armor Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHE. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,743,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,357 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,033,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,488,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,030 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,127.2% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 893,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,015,000 after acquiring an additional 820,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,119,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,685,000 after acquiring an additional 756,451 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHE stock opened at $24.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.00. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $27.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

