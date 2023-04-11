Armor Investment Advisors LLC Has $360,000 Stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares during the quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Monument Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $988,000.

iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $30.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.34 million, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.28.

The iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (XVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Sustainability Screened index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US large-caps caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities.

