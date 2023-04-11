Avalanche (AVAX) Market Cap Hits $5.94 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for approximately $18.21 or 0.00060274 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $5.94 billion and approximately $186.91 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00037307 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000217 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006806 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00017429 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001175 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000452 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 422,226,814 coins and its circulating supply is 326,164,094 coins. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.