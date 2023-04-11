Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.94

Avante Logixx Inc. (CVE:XX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.94 and last traded at C$1.02, with a volume of 20000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.94.

Avante Logixx Stock Up 8.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The stock has a market cap of C$27.02 million, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.83.

Avante Logixx (CVE:XX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$5.09 million for the quarter. Avante Logixx had a negative return on equity of 29.43% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. Equities research analysts expect that Avante Logixx Inc. will post 0.0056051 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avante Logixx Company Profile

Avante Logixx Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides security services to residential clients in Canada. The company offers protective services, which includes guarding, patrol and rapid response, intelligent perimeter protection, secure transport, and international security travel advisory and transport; and electronic security services comprise home security services including system design, access control, and video and systems installation and service.

