Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) CFO Sells $25,344.00 in Stock

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 1,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $25,344.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,270.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Avid Bioservices Price Performance

NASDAQ:CDMO traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,006. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $20.47.

Institutional Trading of Avid Bioservices

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDMO. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,607,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965,560 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 53.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,876,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,100 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 154.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,126,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,535,000 after purchasing an additional 683,470 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 18.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,403,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,691,000 after purchasing an additional 677,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 3,302,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,482,000 after purchasing an additional 618,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

A number of brokerages recently commented on CDMO. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

