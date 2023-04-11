B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 (RILYG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on April 30th

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Sunday, April 30th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:RILYG opened at $17.99 on Tuesday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.37.

