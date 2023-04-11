B. Riley Financial, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NASDAQ:RILYL)

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.4609 per share on Sunday, April 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th.
B. Riley Financial Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RILYL traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $22.73. 5,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,736. B. Riley Financial has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $26.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.30.
About B. Riley Financial
