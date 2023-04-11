Bank of Hawaii Acquires 4,213 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Bank of Hawaii raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.09. 842,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,530,361. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $73.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.14.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

