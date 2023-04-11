Bank of Hawaii Buys 1,276 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in Centene by 4.9% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 1.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Centene by 24.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Centene by 2.2% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 1.0% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNC. Cowen reduced their target price on Centene from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Centene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Centene from $103.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.22.

In other Centene news, COO James E. Murray bought 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.30 per share, with a total value of $494,775.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 136,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,984,926. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Centene news, COO James E. Murray bought 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.30 per share, with a total value of $494,775.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 136,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,984,926. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sarah London bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,653,457.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 46,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,091,605. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.74. 147,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,953,392. The stock has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.56. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.71 and a fifty-two week high of $98.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.37 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 0.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

