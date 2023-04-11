Bank of Hawaii Decreases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Bank of Hawaii cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,891 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,237,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,731,401,000 after purchasing an additional 11,921,850 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,453,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,606,000 after buying an additional 1,727,229 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,741,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,117,000 after acquiring an additional 292,796 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,286,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,098.9% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,739,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,740,000 after acquiring an additional 8,927,502 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BSV stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.46. 119,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,919,655. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.43. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $77.78.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

