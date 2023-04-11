Bank of Hawaii Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Bank of Hawaii cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOE. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $134.06. The stock had a trading volume of 35,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,648. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $119.81 and a 12-month high of $154.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.84. The company has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.
