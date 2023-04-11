Bank of Hawaii Has $2.56 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Bank of Hawaii raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth $321,000. Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth $944,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total value of $70,112,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,543,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,071,008,458.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 689,703 shares of company stock valued at $237,930,004. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $367.29. 177,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,133,709. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $334.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.93. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $276.83 and a 12-month high of $384.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.19, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $444.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.84.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.