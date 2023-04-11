Bank of Hawaii Sells 381 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Bank of Hawaii reduced its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,040,998. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.80. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $65.28 and a one year high of $81.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.69.

Insider Activity

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,081.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

