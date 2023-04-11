Bank of Queensland Ltd (ASX:BOQPE) Declares Interim Dividend of $1.24

Bank of Queensland Ltd (ASX:BOQPE – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, April 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 1.235 per share on Sunday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This is an increase from Bank of Queensland’s previous interim dividend of $1.20.

