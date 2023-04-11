Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) PT Raised to GBX 570 at Barclays

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 509 ($6.30) to GBX 570 ($7.06) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate development company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BDEV. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 535 ($6.63) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Barratt Developments to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 486 ($6.02) to GBX 499 ($6.18) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barratt Developments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 489 ($6.06).

Barratt Developments Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of LON:BDEV traded up GBX 7.09 ($0.09) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 460.09 ($5.70). 6,141,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,048,004. Barratt Developments has a 52 week low of GBX 313 ($3.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 529.40 ($6.56). The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 454.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 417.54. The company has a market cap of £4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 868.08, a PEG ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.56.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

