BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.71.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BCE shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in BCE by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,196,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $623,737,000 after purchasing an additional 548,862 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,107,000 after buying an additional 4,661,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BCE by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,200,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $553,619,000 after buying an additional 496,949 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of BCE by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,895,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $522,794,000 after buying an additional 90,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in BCE by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,811,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $519,110,000 after acquiring an additional 76,349 shares in the last quarter. 42.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE Stock Down 0.3 %

BCE opened at $46.57 on Tuesday. BCE has a 12 month low of $39.88 and a 12 month high of $59.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.60.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. BCE had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. On average, research analysts expect that BCE will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.713 dividend. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.21%.

About BCE

(Get Rating)

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

