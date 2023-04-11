Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Biomea Fusion from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Biomea Fusion from $25.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Biomea Fusion from $16.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.17.

Biomea Fusion Trading Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ:BMEA opened at $24.86 on Friday. Biomea Fusion has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $36.68. The firm has a market cap of $736.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of -1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.63 and a 200-day moving average of $11.04.

In other Biomea Fusion news, Director Bihua Chen acquired 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,570,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,126,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Biomea Fusion by 3,980.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Biomea Fusion in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Biomea Fusion by 553.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

