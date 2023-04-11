Bitcoin Private Price Reaches $0.38 on Major Exchanges (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00001265 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $1.81 million and $63.88 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.43 or 0.00128195 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00052641 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00034377 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000893 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

